Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 8-5-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger to our west into the weekend. Combined with the sea breeze we'll see scattered showers and storms every afternoon into the early evening. Typical summertime temps with highs in the low to mid 90s. In the tropics Isaias is a now a post tropical cyclone in eastern Canada. An area of low pressure southwest of Bermuda is nearly stationary. There is on a 10% chance this system become tropical in the next 5 days. The rest of the tropics are quiet right now.