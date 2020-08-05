Effingham County Schools set to kick off the new school year

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of students will head back to the classroom Wednesday in Effingham County.
Aug. 5 is the first day of the new school year for the Effingham County School District. The school system is starting off the year with both virtual and in-person instruction.
Effingham County Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford says they are prepared for this unusual start to the school year.
“We’re chasing a target we can’t see. I know that’s a huge obstacle for every school district in the nation but I feel like we’re prepared to get these kids back in school so that we can hope to get back to some normalcy. At the end of the day, we’re going to always make the decision in the best interest and safety of our students and our staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Ford.
Faculty members at South Effingham High School say they are excited and eager to begin this new school year. Principal Dr. Torian White says this year’s motto is “safety and empathy start with me,” an important message during this time of the pandemic.
Principal White says everyone has to work together to make sure they’re keeping each other healthy, both physically and mentally. The principal believes one of the biggest adjustments for students will be the no unnecessary gatherings rule, which means students will be expected to keep it moving as they’re going from classroom to classroom, as well as before and after school. And not everyone will be allowed to enter the building at one time.
“At 7:45 a.m., we will allow any walkers or car riders to walk into the building and they will sit inside the cafeteria until it’s time to go to their classrooms. And each table has seat labels so they know where they can and cannot seat,” said Dr. Torian White, SEHS Principal.
Bus riders will begin entering the school at 8 a.m. followed by student drivers. If a student is planning to eat breakfast at school, he or she will receive a grab-and-go meal, which they will eat in their first period classrooms.
Parents should have been emailed procedures and protocols for their schools.
For more information about Effingham County Schools, check the school district’s website by clicking here.
