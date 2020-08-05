Evans County School District delays start date

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Evans County School District has decided to delay the start of the school year.
The new start date will be Aug. 24. However, school district leaders say it could be delayed to Sept. 8 if needed. The new start date is for students in the in-person and virtual school options.
Before students in Evans County step back onto campus to start probably the most unusual school year, school leaders say they have a detailed plan starting from when students get on the bus, to scheduled bathroom times to eliminate students gathering in groups.
Superintendent Marty Waters said that plan also includes students loading the bus from front to back and having assigned seating.
He said though they are encouraging parents to take their child’s temperature before getting on the bus, temperatures will also be taken when students arrive at school.
He said just as parents have concerns, they have concerns too.
“My biggest concern is that I may be one of those parents that would get the phone call that one of my kids has gotten sick,” mother Katina Melvin said.
“A lot of times they think teachers and administrators are superheroes and we’re not, we are human. We are returning with a little anxiety,” Waters said.
One of those concerns is faculty trying to accommodate families who have chosen the virtual learning option and keeping those who have chosen traditional learning as safe as possible. That option was based on a survey sent to parents.
“We have approximately 1,900 students in Evans County schools, that’s pre-k through 12th grade. We have about 75 percent that have chosen the face-to-face traditional, so about 25 percent have chosen virtual learning,” Academic Services Assistant Superintendent Kristy Vandenberg said.
Waters and Vandenberg said both options come with pros and cons, especially with many families having limited internet access.
"42 percent of our district is underserved when it comes to broadband access, so really you're talking about a 50 percent rate. We learned that when we had to close this past spring. The difficulty with us was being able to provide a virtual option that parents actually could utilize."
Waters said they plan to install hotspots around the exterior of their school buildings to help more families get internet access, they will also provide Chromebooks.
Students who will be learning virtually will be assigned to a faculty member to guide them along the way.
“That person will be responsible for daily monitoring of those students, for example a child might take a quiz if they fail the quiz, it has to be reset. So that dedicated staff would be there to be able to reset that, possibly set up Zoom meetings and tutorial settings throughout the week. We’re anticipating at least weekly checks through a zoom meeting with all of those students and that teacher,” Waters said.
Still, some students said they’re concerned about their performance with virtual learning.
“I know how hard it is for me to learn some stuff in school already, so I know outside of school it would be a challenge for me especially going to 11th grade,” junior Kamyra Cook said.
That same concern goes for teachers especially having to make some major adjustments.
“One of my main concerns is making sure that those students stick to the protocol that we’ve set in place. Making sure that they’re washing their hands, making sure that they’re not hugging or touching their fellow classmates, because they love each other and that’s one thing that we teach at Claxton Elementary school, you know, show love, show friendship,” Claxton Elementary teacher Lavette Mikell said.
Waters said everything in tentative and they are prepared to make changes along the way.
“We’re a small district with a very limited number of substitutes, so there may be a possibility as we see cases, if they increase and we have a number of teachers out we may have to have short term closures if we don’t have enough staff to cover.”
