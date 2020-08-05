Georgia Southern football game versus Boise State canceled

“We’re not putting the final decision out there right now and saying this is how it’s going to be come September 5. This is as of today, where we’re currently at and proceeding forward. Ultimately, kind of how our matchups and our season unfolds is not only going to be proceeded by us, but by other conferences as well. So, I think as a conference, we’re working together to make sure that it’s a unified front and from a scheduling front, we’re working together,” Benko said.