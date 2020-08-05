Georgia Southern football game versus Boise State canceled

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The season opening football game for Georgia Southern has been canceled.
The Eagles were scheduled to play Boise State during Labor Day weekend. However, due to Boise State’s conference making schedule changes, the game is now off.
The Sun Belt Conference, which includes Georgia Southern University, announced Tuesday its football season will begin over Labor Day weekend.
According to a press release, the 2020 season will be comprised of an eight-conference-game schedule with an option for each member to add as many as four non-conference opponents beginning with Week Zero.
The Sun Belt’s football championship game between the East Division and West Division champions will be held on Dec. 5, conference officials said.
If necessary, the date of the championship game may be adjusted, the release stated.
“The Sun Belt Conference will continue to monitor health trends across our communities. Sun Belt Presidents and Chancellors, Athletics Directors, the COVID-19 Advisory Panel, and medical advisors will continue to review data to ensure a safe return to activities and competition,” a press release stated.
Right now, the only difference for Georgia Southern is their scheduled road game at Ole Miss in November is off after the SEC went to a conference-only schedule.
Athletic Director Jared Benko said he’s had conversations about trying to replace that game, but there’s still many factors to making that happen, including what other conferences do.
That’s one reason Benko said everything announced Tuesday comes with some wiggle room.
“We’re not putting the final decision out there right now and saying this is how it’s going to be come September 5. This is as of today, where we’re currently at and proceeding forward. Ultimately, kind of how our matchups and our season unfolds is not only going to be proceeded by us, but by other conferences as well. So, I think as a conference, we’re working together to make sure that it’s a unified front and from a scheduling front, we’re working together,” Benko said.
As of now, the Eagles are set to open their 2020 season on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5, at Boise State.
Georgia Southern released a Frequently Asked Questions page to help fans understand a few changes to the upcoming season and to also see what things are still being discussed. You can access that page by clicking here.
