Gov. Kemp vetoes non-binding bill giving voters chance to dissolve Glynn Co. Police Department

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has vetoed one bill about the Glynn County Police Department to prevent similar ballot questions that could potentially confuse voters.
According to the governor’s office, Kemp vetoed Senate Bill 504. That bill would have created a non-binding advisory referendum giving Glynn County voters a chance to weigh in on abolishing the Glynn County Police Department.
Senate Bill 509, which the governor signed, creates a very similar ballot referendum. Senate Bill 509 creates a binding referendum however, meaning if Glynn County voters chose to abolish the police department, it will happen. If voters approve of removing the Glynn County Police Department, the functions and assets of the department will be transferred to the sheriff of Glynn County.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.