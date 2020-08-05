Groups in Chatham Co. banding together to fight evictions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Weeks after the Eviction Moratorium expired, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office resumed evictions Monday. Many families could be forced out of their homes.
However a group of Savannahians and local non profits came together to create a fund to help those who may be at risk.
Federal protections for tenants through the CARES Act expired nearly two weeks ago.
Now, Savannah residents and non profits like, Family Promise of Greater Savannah, want to help people facing eviction in Chatham County. That’s why they started a housing fund.
“Housing is what some would say a basic right, but it’s actually a human right. We all deserve to be housed especially our children, our elderly and our disabled,” said Katrina Bostick, Executive Director at Family Promise of Greater Savannah.
Bostick says they want to help families who are struggling now and before the pandemic.
“We can really tap into those households that have fallen between the cracks. Those households that may have not been eligible for COVID-19 dollars or who were facing eviction well before COVID even impacted this nation.”
Bostick says finding a new home for a family can cost up to $3,000. And rental assistance can cost between $900 and $1,000.
912 Mutual Aid and Savannah Youth City are two other non-profits that are apart of the housing fund.
“We do know is that everybody didn’t get unemployment. What we do know is that everybody didn’t get a stimulus check package. But we do know is that 79-year-olds don’t belong on the street..What we do know is that children don’t belong in the street,” said Beverlee Trotter, Executive Director of Savannah Youth City.
Trotter says she wants to also use this opportunity to educate the community.
“We’re going to be there. We’re going to do the best we can to raise money not only for the 79-year-olds in our community, but for the 40-year-old with three children, for the 27-year-old that just graduated from college who’s trying to figure out how they are going to make it. We’re going to raise money in Savannah and it’s going to be by the Savannahians.”
Money raised from the fund will go directly to Family Promise.
The organizers say if you don’t feel comfortable completing an application, you can call or e-mail them directly.
