Long County School System will delay first day of classes

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Long County School System has decided to delay the start of classes for the new school year.
The new start date with be Sept. 8. School was scheduled to begin on Aug. 10.
Both in-person and virtual learning will begin on the new start date.
According to the school system, it will resume the Long County Schools Meals-to-Go program beginning Monday, Aug. 10. Free meals for all children under the age of 18 will be delivered to the previously designated drop-off locations on Mondays and Wednesdays for the entire month of August.
Virtual open houses for face-to-face learners and online orientation for virtual learners have been postponed and will be rescheduled later.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.