Masks required when Bryan County School District heads back-to-school

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In just over a week, students in the Bryan County School District will head back to the classroom, for what will be the most unusual school year due to the pandemic.
With many uncertainties looming, faculty at Richmond Hill Middle School said one change they’ve made to the new school year is limiting transition and not only having teachers rotate classes instead of students, but also having students eat lunch in their classrooms instead of the cafeteria.
Students and staff will also be required to wear masks in school buildings.
“It’s different but it’s definitely not impossible and we keep echoing that,” principal Dr. Elizabeth Bennett said. “This year may look different but it’s not impossible. No matter what you do, if you put students first and you make decisions revolve around them.”
Dr. Bennett said they don’t have all of the answers and are doing what’s best for the students.
The district has given parents the option of virtual learning or in person learning and for some that decision wasn’t easy especially those with students with special needs.
“For us what is that going to look like, because of IEP’s they’re individualized,” said Richmond Hill mayor pro tem and parent Kristi Cox. “Are you going to have a whole group of kids that you’re talking to, are you meeting each one of their needs individually, is it now going to take resources to have one on one virtual with each kid because every IEP is different.”
Cox said, both of her girls have down syndrome and the health impact and potential exposure her girls would have with in person learning is her biggest concern.
“Part of it was a fear on my part because throughout this entire pandemic I’ve kept them away from the public because of the fact that we recently buried our 14-year-old daughter,” she said. “I think that I know what that journey looks like and so I was being more overprotective of these kids.”
For teachers they said it will be difficult, but some things won’t change when it comes to the cleanliness of their classrooms.
”I’m already kind of a germaphobe so my students are pretty used to wiping down their desks at the end of each class,” said Richmond Hill middle school teacher Jillian Yontz.
Yontz said this is a new experience with many hurdles, but they’re ready and excited to rise to the challenge and make adjustments along the way.
“My kids do a lot of things around the room, a lot of movement, things in the hallway that we really had to evaluate and say, we’re going to have to clean other areas if we don’t want to have the students potentially out in the hallway.”
”It’s going to have its difficulties because number one I’m not a teacher. I actually had to go purchase desks for both girls because we didn’t have a learning environment, so to speak, at home for them,” Cox said.
Through it all, both parents and faculty said they’re all in this together and will get through a new way of learning together.
“It’s going to be difficult I mean I work, I’m working from home, I’m going to try and juggle working from home, city council, trying to teach them,” said Cox. “There’s going to be at least several hours every single day that I’m going to have to be in front of a camera with these kids.”
Both virtual and in person classes start Aug. 17.
