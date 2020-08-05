No citations written yet by Chatham County Police for mask mandate

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Five days ago, the Chatham County Commission chair passed an executive order requiring face coverings in public places.
Like Savannah Police Department’s approach, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley says they’re striving for compliance. So far, when addressing a mask order violation, they’ve gotten it.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Chatham County Police haven’t written any citations to individuals or businesses for violating the order.
“I really hope that we don’t. We would only do it in the most egregious situations,” Chief Hadley said.
Chief Hadley explained what that might look like.
“If we had large groups, or certain businesses that were not in compliance, and after repeated attempts to get them to comply, we may have to take an enforcement approach. That’s the last and least alternative that we want to resort to,” Hadley said.
Hadley says after a conference call over the weekend with other police chiefs across the county, they determined each department will handle enforcement within their own jurisdictions.
“The approach we’ve taken is we send out two officers, one being a supervisor, to make them aware of the order, even give them a copy of the order and ask them for compliance. So far, we have not had anybody give us any significant push-back,” Hadley said.
Hadley says his patrol officers have been given masks to hand out to folks not wearing them, again, looking for that compliance instead of going straight to penalty.
