Police investigating Tuesday night shooting on Daveitta Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Daveitta Drive.
According to police, a 21-year-old female suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
A public information officer stated that two suspects were arrested in connection to the case. Details about the suspects are not available to be released at this time, according to police.
