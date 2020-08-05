Richmond Hill City Council approves land annexation for Memorial Health ER

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill’s city council approved the annexation of land Memorial Health officially applied for to create the free-standing emergency room.
The ER will sit along Port Royal Road near the Publix.
City leaders say the approval to annex is critical to bringing convenient medical care, not only to Bryan County, but also nearby counties.
“It’s going to be a boom for Richmond Hill and not just Richmond Hill, but south Bryan even parts of Liberty County will be able to utilize this free standing ER,” Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter said.
For many southern Bryan County residents, the closest hospital is St. Joseph's/Candler which on a good day can be 20 to 25 minutes away.
In the case of an emergency, time is of the essence.
Memorial Health CEO Shayne George says putting an emergency room within Richmond Hill’s city limits cuts that distance down, potentially saving lives.
“We looked at some of the numbers there’s about 13,000 folks in Richmond Hill that receive care in emergency departments, so what we wanted to do what deliver that care right there in the community with our free standing emergency room,” George said.
George says expanding their services in an area like Richmond Hill, is going to make an impact for years to come.
“I think there’s about 40,000 in Bryan County now and they’re projected to grow at about 14 percent for the next five years, so we thought that was a great location to locate our healthcare services,” George said.
George says the free standing emergency room will be about 12,000 square feet, with 12 emergency rooms and staffed 24/7 with emergency room physicians, the same physicians that staff Memorial Health's level one trauma center.
He says the new ER will also bring over a dozen jobs to the area.
Mayor Carpenter says city water and sewer lines are already at the site. There are just a few more steps and last minute negotiations that council still needs to vote on next.
There is no specific groundbreaking date set yet on the ER.
