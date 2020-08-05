SCHSL sets new dates for fall sports, football season to start Sept. 25

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina High School League Executive Committee has now set new dates for football season and other fall sports.
The league voted to begin football’s regular season on September 25. That moves the season back two weeks from the previously proposed date of September 11.
Football practice would begin for teams across the state on September 8. Each football team gets two scrimmages against opposing schools before the season starts. Singleton said there was consideration to eliminate the scrimmages but believed it would be in the best interest of teams to give them an opportunity to practice against other programs.
“That was part of the consideration,” Singleton explained. “We looked at that, but we felt, given what we’re working with right now, that we moved down. We allowed four scrimmages. We cut that to two and opportunities for schools, depending on the size of the schools, they may not get many opportunities to go against somebody else. They may not have enough players actually to scrimmage against themselves effectively. So we want to give some opportunities for them to challenge themselves a little bit before they have to go into their first game.”
SCHSL Jerome Singleton noted that October 2 would be the last date where the league could hold games and still remain on its timeline to hold championship games without amending championship dates.
The plan was approved unanimously by the SCHSL executive committee.
Here’s a look at the rest of the fall sports calendar under the new plan by the SC High School League:
Girls Golf (7 week season)
- First practice - Aug. 17
- First scrimmage - Aug. 24
- First contest - Aug. 31
- Qualifiers - Oct. 19
- Finals - Oct. 26-27
Swimming (5 week season)
- First practice - Aug. 17
- First scrimmage - Aug. 24
- First contest - Aug. 31
- Finals - Oct. 10 & 12
Girls Tennis (7 week season)
- First practice - Aug. 17
- First scrimmage - Aug. 24
- First contest - Aug. 31
- Playoffs/Qualifiers - Oct. 19
- Finals - Oct. 31
Cross Country (7 week season)
- First practice - Aug. 24
- First scrimmage - Aug. 31
- First contest - Sept. 7
- Qualifiers - Oct. 30-31
- Finals - Nov. 6-7
Volleyball (7 week season)
- First practice - Aug. 24
- First scrimmage - Aug. 31
- First contest - Sept. 7
- Playoffs - Oct. 27
- Finals - Nov. 4-7
Competitive Cheer (8 week season)
- First practice - Sept. 8
- First scrimmage - Sept. 14
- First contest - Oct. 13
- Qualifiers - Dec. 7-12
- Finals - Dec. 15-19
Football (7 week season)
- First practice - Sept. 8
- First scrimmage - Sept. 12
- First contest - Sept. 25
- Qualifiers - Nov. 13
- Finals - Dec. 4-5
A site for the football championship games will be determined later.
The league also voted to petition the Department of Commerce to allow fans to attend games this year. According to Gov. Henry McMaster, an exemption must be granted by the state’s Department of Commerce if events wish to host more than 250 people.
Singleton said the task force will begin the process immediately to create the presentation for the Department of Commerce.
