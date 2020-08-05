Statesboro council votes to rename Lester Rd. after legendary coach Lee Hill

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people in Statesboro and around the high school sports world are still mourning the loss of longtime Statesboro High School basketball coach Lee Hill who passed away Saturday of complications from COVID-19.
But it didn’t take long for the city to take steps to honor the hoops legend.
This street won’t be known as Lester Road much longer.
Soon, everyone heading toward Statesboro High School will have to turn onto the street soon to be known as Coach Lee Hill Boulevard.
“What he meant to this community was that he was a mentor, father figure, and friend to thousands of young men and women within our community,” said Mayor Jonathan McCollar.
The winningest active coach in Georgia High School Basketball, Lee Hill passed away Saturday at 68-years-old. In his four-plus decades leading the Blue Devils, Hill led the program to 877 wins, a state title, and four other trips to at least the Final Four.
Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar says they didn’t want to waste time honoring the man he calls a giant in the community. On Tuesday, the council voted to pass McCollar’s resolution renaming Lester Road where Statesboro High sits in honor of the longtime coach.
“It’s well deserved man. It’s well deserved.”
Former Blue Devil All-American Keith LeGree is just one of Hill's players happy to see the honor. He says Hill taught him more off the court than he did on it.
“He represented Statesboro, Statesboro High, his family, everybody that’s from Statesboro in the best way that you possibly can,” said LeGree.
Mayor McCollar says the process to make the name change official will take about 30 days, but adds that process has already begun.
McCollar says he’s happy to know that all students at Statesboro High will now get a daily reminder of Hill and what he taught.
“When you drive down Coach Lee Hill Boulevard, it means it’s an honor to be a Blue Devil. But attached to that honor is the responsibility to be excellent in everything that you do.”
