Statesboro honoring Hill with renamed road

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro High School will no longer be located on Lester Road after Tuesday’s Statesboro city council meeting.
Council voted to approve Mayor Jonathan McCollar’s resolution renaming Lester Rd. to Coach Lee Hill Blvd., honoring the longtime Blue Devils’ boys basketball coach who passed away Saturday.
“Our community lost a giant in Lee Hill. He’s known across the nation as one of the better high school coaches,” Mayor McCollar said Wednesday morning. “More than that is what he meant to this community. He was a mentor, father figure, and friend to thousands of young men and women within our community.”
Hill led the Blue Devils program since 1978, guiding Statesboro to 877 wins during his career. Hill and the Blue Devils won the state championship in 1991 and reached the state semis four more times.
McCollar says he’s thrilled that every student attending Statesboro High School from now on will drive down Coach Lee Hill Blvd. to get to school.
“Coach Hill is an example of excellence in everything that he did. He understood it was the small things, those tedious things, that made individuals great,” McCollar says. “When you drive down Coach Lee Hill Blvd., it means it’s an honor to be a Blue Devil. But attached to that honor is the responsibility to be excellent in everything that you do.”
McCollar’s resolution passed 3-2 during Tuesday night’s council meeting, with McCollar casting the tie breaker vote. The two dissenting votes, Shari Barr and John Riggs, both tell WTOC their no votes were not because of lack of support for the renaming, but the timing of the manner.
The mayor says he didn’t want to wait to honor a man he calls a mentor.
“Timing is everything. What I did not want to do is stretch it out over a longer period of time,” McCollar says. “I wanted to encapsulate this moment so we can cement his legacy in our community.”
McCollar says the complete renaming process could take up to 30 days, but his staff has already begun working on it. He says he hopes to hold a socially distanced ceremony for the official unveiling of Coach Lee Hill Blvd.
