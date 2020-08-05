Statesboro mayor to host virtual town hall to discuss need to fill out 2020 Census

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Census was supposed to be the buzzword of 2020 before COVID-19 came along and hijacked the year.
Statesboro's mayor says the city still needs the majority of people in town to fill out the census and help the community get its fair share of state and federal funding.
Mayor Jonathan McCollar will host a virtual town hall meeting Thursday night to discuss the need for people to complete their census and file it quickly. He'll be joined by Marilyn Stephens from the Atlanta regional office of the U.S. Census.
McCollar says fewer than 40 percent of city residents have submitted a census while roughly half of Bulloch County citizens have filed theirs. The mayor says the city urgently needs people to file.
“On the national level, there is conversation of cutting the reporting time short so what we want is to get our numbers in as soon as possible,” McCollar said.
He says those numbers help the city get funding from programs that base the dollars on population and that comes from the census.
The meeting will be virtual. You can watch along on the City of Statesboro Facebook page live or on the city’s YouTube page the next day.
