Students are back in Effingham Co. classrooms for the first time since March

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - After months of preparation, Wednesday was the first day for both virtual and in-person students in Effingham County.
Even though it looked a bit different than years past, the excitement and hope of a new beginning was just as present as ever.
A feeling that was shared by the district’s new Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford.
“It’s like you’re getting ready for a big game, you got butterflies in your stomach and you can’t sleep the night before.”
Soaking in the moment and reflecting.
“A lot of people have put in a lot of time and effort into getting to this day,” said Dr. Ford.
One of those people, Travis Dickey. The brand new principal taking the helm during a challenging time.
Which as it turns out, he feels may have been a good thing for him.
“There is some good in it because there’s just been so much to do there hasn’t been time to worry.”
Principal Dickey and his staff adjusting quickly to a new normal.
Spending day one training students Chromebooks and making time for virtual lessons as well.
But the thing that may have been the most shocking change for the new principal.
“Not one of them told me that they didn’t want to be here. Which is not normal.”
Students, happy to be back in the classroom.
Of course, first day enthusiasm aside, the district knows there’s still a long road ahead.
“We know that this is just the first step and we’ve got to make sure that we don’t just take it for granted that we’re just here and, you know, let you’re hair down. We can’t do that, we’ve got to keep our guard up,” said Dr. Ford.
