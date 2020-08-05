Tybee Island Police Department investigating suspicious person report

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Police Department states it is investigating a possible attempted kidnapping.
The police department posted to Facebook this week regarding a suspicious person incident and possible attempted kidnapping that was reported on Friday, July 31.
In the police report, Tybee officers say they responded to North Beach and spoke to the woman concerned about suspicious individuals and began canvassing the area.
The woman described to police three men, fully dressed, standing close to her daughters while they were playing on the beach. She told police she approached the men and told them to get away from her children.
The suspect description in the report detailed all three men had a darker complexion, were wearing long pants and plaid shirts and were on their phones. The woman told police the three men walked off the beach at the Gulick Avenue crossover.
Responding officers searched the area at the time of the call but didn’t find anyone matching their description.
The police department is asking if anyone has firsthand knowledge of the incident, to give them a call immediately.
While the woman filing the report told police there wasn’t an obvious attempt to kidnap, it’s a case police here say they’re taking seriously and investigating thoroughly.
