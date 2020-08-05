United Way of the Coastal Empire’s grant to help provide computers to Effingham Co. students

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Effingham County students are taking classes online but don’t have a computer. The United Way of the Coastal Empire is stepping up to help.
Wednesday, the non-profit presented the school system with a $28,000 grant. The Effingham County School District will use the money to buy 100 Chromebooks for students who don't have a computer at home.
“The mission of the United Way is to make our community better. And the money people generously give the organization every year it’s sometimes hard to see where the money goes and this is a great example of where that money goes,” WTOC General Manager and United Way Board Chair Larry Silbermann said.
“Personally, from a mother of a child who is in the school system and is receiving one of these Chromebooks through the board of education, it’s huge burden off of my shoulders,” Area Director of the University Way of the Coastal Empire Elizabeth Waters said.
Contact the Effingham County School District for more details on receiving a Chromebook for your student.
