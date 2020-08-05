Wednesday: Scattered storms bubble up this afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s inland and near 80° along the coast. There is some wet pavement and patchy fog after overnight showers.
The forecast is mostly dry through the morning commute, but an isolated shower can’t, completely, be ruled out.
The chance of rain increases around lunch-time and remains elevated through the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are likely during the afternoon and early evening as temperatures peak in the low to mid-90s. One, or two, storms may become strong and produce gusty winds.
The forecast dries out a bit this evening and overnight.
Scattered storms return to the forecast Thursday afternoon and early evening with temperatures peaking in the low to mid-90s. In fact, generally seasonably hot temperatures and scattered day-time storms are in the forecast through the weekend; a typical summer weather pattern.
Have a wonderful Wednesday,
Cutter
