Welcome centers reopening during the pandemic

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As some people get back on the roads to travel, rest stops and welcome centers can be relief. COVID-19 shut down Georgia’s welcome centers back in March.
Welcome Centers across Georgia, including the state’s smallest in Screven County, face a challenge during this pandemic - how to welcome, but still keep their distance.
Just a half mile from the South Carolina line, the Sylvania Welcome Center greets visitors along U.S. Hwy. 301. It opened 60 years ago and it’s now the only welcome center not on an interstate.
The manager says they closed back in March when everything else did. Different welcome centers have opened or remained closed based on local virus case numbers or other factors.
Those that are open have their usual stacks of brochures behind the counter, not on display where they could risk spreading the virus to the 100 or so visitors each day here. Since they reopened in late July, they’ve seen people return.
“We haven’t had anybody have a problem with the restrictions. They’ve been very understanding, because, I think, they know it’s for their protection as well as ours,” said manager Jessica Godbee.
One reason for their popularity - they serve up samples of Georgia’s favorite soft drinks and they’re the only bathroom between Orangeburg and Sylvania.
She hopes they can eventually open up further and offer soft drinks and Georgia peanuts again. In the meantime, there’s hand sanitizer for everybody.
