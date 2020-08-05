13-year-old boy saves money, donates over 300 backpacks to community

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A 13-year-old boy is stepping up to help his community as it deals with the effects of the coronavirus. He is doing so with school supplies and backpacks.
On Tuesday, Jaylin Clyburn held his second backpack and school supply drive. He also had one on Saturday.
He says he wanted to make sure every kid’s hand was filled with a backpack.
”It’s not all about self. It’s for each other,” says Jaylin.
The pandemic has shown us a helping hand is not hard to find. Jaylin decided to extend his helping hand to help students.
”I saved some of my money up to help kids because, you know, during this economy with this COVID people are out of work and don’t have that much money,” he says. “So I just wanted to go to help some kids, bless some kids.”
Backpacks full of school supplies lined his home and stoop. Crayons, pencils, and paper filled them. His own experiences with backpack drives shaped his desire to give back.
”I used to have to go to a back to school too,” he explains. “I was in that situation and that’s why I like blessing people and doing great things for my community.”
This great thing supplied over 300 backpacks to students. While the number is not lost on Jaylin, he is in it for much more.
”A kid came up there and said I inspired them. That’s what I am out here to do. I’m out here trying to inspire other kids to come up here and have your own money and save up your own money and I really do like me inspiring other kids,” he says.
Watching the child come up to Jaylin and say those words was a sight that filled his family’s heart with pride.
”We thank the Lord for what He’s instilled in him for wanting to give back and help others,” says Tiara Clyburn, Jaylin’s cousin.
Jaylin says he is going to start saving up now, so he can have an even bigger event next year.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.