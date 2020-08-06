Dave Turley’s Thursday Wx Forecast 8-6-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger to our west into the weekend. Combined with the sea breeze we'll see scattered showers and storms every afternoon. Widespread severe storms are not expected but rain may be locally heavy and winds may be gusty. Rain chances quickly decrease after sunset and should end by midnight. Typical summertime temps with highs in the low to mid 90s. In the tropics an area of low pressure southwest of Bermuda is nearly stationary. There is a 0% chance this system become tropical in the next 5 days. The rest of the tropics are quiet right now.
Today will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.