Exploring Our Parks: Wormsloe Historic Site

“Wormsloe itself has over 300 years of history. Noble Jones would set up here 9 miles south of the city. Really, his home was a fortified home and that was important because being 9 miles south of the city, he was placed on the water, so him and the marine boatmen that were garrisoned here were patrolling the waters being protective of the waters also being on the look-out just in case some of the Spanish ships were going to be floating up from Augusta,” Gremingeer said. “So, really, we are at the birthplace of Savannah and Georgia, here. You can package all the 300 years of history up into a two hour experience and it’s all within your backyard. I hear it day in and day out, local will say, ‘I’ve lived here all of my life and I’ve never been to Wormsloe.’” “You should take this opportunity. Come visit Wormsloe. Enjoy the resources that have been preserved for you in your own backyard,” Gremingeer said.