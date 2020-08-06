GHSA cancels football scrimmages, postpones cheer season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) has canceled high school pre-season football scrimmages and postponed the start dates of competitive cheerleading and one-act plays.
The first football game will be Sep. 4.
The organization said football practices are allowed to continue to practice in a safe and controlled environment.
For cheerleading, competition season will be adjusted to align with the proposed new dates for region and state championship.
The tentative start for competitions is November 21 with a tentative date for finals being Feb. 26-27, 2021.
One-act plays will be moved to the spring semester.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.