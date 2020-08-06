Gov. orders flags lowered to half-staff Friday for Beaufort Police chief

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster orders that the flags atop the State Capitol Building be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset Friday, officials say.
The lowering of the flag will be in honor of the Beaufort Police Department Chief of Police Matthew James Clancy in recognition of his extraordinary legacy and service to the State of South Carolina the Governor said in a tweet.
McMasters decision comes after the City of Beaufort announced funeral plans for the veteran police chief.
Matthew Clancy, who was named chief of the department in 2009, died peacefully at his home July 29 after a lengthy battle with neuroendocrine cancer, the Beaufort Police Department said.
A public funeral service will be held at the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park stage Friday at 8:30 a.m.
Clancy will be buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery in a private ceremony.
After the public service, the funeral procession will travel along Bay Street to Cateret and to the cemetery.
Beaufort city offices will be closed to the public from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday so that staff can attend Clancy’s funeral services, city spokesperson Kathleen Williams said.
