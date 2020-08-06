Hampton Co. leaders speak about recent rise in COVID-19 cases

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Hampton County has seen a spike in positive COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks. A phenomenon local leaders say could be easily avoided.
“We really don’t know why the numbers have gone so high. You know, school is not in place. And a lot of people are still working virtual,” Hampton County Emergency Management Director Susanne Peeples said.
Hampton County is being hit hard with coronavirus. As of Thursday afternoon, DHEC is reporting 404 confirmed cases but over 2,000 possible cases. Multiple towns like Yemassee and Estill have put mask ordinances in place.
“Yemasee is in a unique position because we’ve got I-95. We’ve got a bunch of businesses up there. So, people from all over the country are stopping through there. So, we want to slow the spread. We’ve got the Amtrak station in town,” Matt Garnes said.
“I’ve noticed that a lot of people have tried to be compliant with the mask ordinance,” business owner and Yemassee resident Adonis Riley said.
One business owner says the spike in cases may be cases that were spread before
“Maybe the spike may have come from cases prior to the mask ordinance being permitted by the town.”
But county and town leaders say it’s frustrating that some people are not participating.
“Every now and then you will see an anomaly. Typically, someone with a medical condition.”
“We still have that few people that just do not want to wear a mask. And so, the only way people can stay safe is to put that mask on.”
“If you have to wear a mask for a couple months to help slow the spread and get back to normal? It’s worth it.”
The county’s incident rates are also considered high. Having increased in the last two weeks. Twenty-eight new cases were reported from Sunday to Monday. Seventeen since then.
Leaders across the county hope if more people wear masks they can push these numbers back down.
