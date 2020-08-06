Judge dismisses state from lawsuit against SAFE Grants program

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg County circuit judge dropped the state of South Carolina from a lawsuit filed over Gov. Henry McMaster’s SAFE Grants program.
But there is still no ruling on the rest of the lawsuit that Orangeburg County Circuit Court Judge Edgar Dickson left intact.
A dismissal order filed Wednesday states the court lacks the jurisdiction to file an injunction against the state and that the state has “no collective responsibilities regarding the SAFE Grant program.”
An Orangeburg educator, Dr. Thomasena Adams, filed a suit days after McMaster announced the program, which is designed to help lower-income families afford private school tuition for their children. Adams has worked more than 15 years in public education and petitioned the court claiming the grant program violates a portion of the South Carolina Constitution preventing the state from funding private or religious education.
Attorneys presented their arguments last week on the plan, in which McMaster would allocate $32 million in funds to private school tuition in the form of grants paid to families to help offset tuition for private and parochial schools.
The judge plans to give parties 10 days to continue filing supporting documents.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.