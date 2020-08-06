Local home cleaning business stays busy as pandemic continues

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - With the threat of COVID-19 still very real and many people still working from home, keeping it clean may never be more important.
For many it’s a chore, but for one Effingham County woman, cleaning is a passion.
Cleaner & Greener owner Tanja Stanley is a professional cleaner.
“I provide bi-weekly, weekly and monthly services to my clients,” says Stanley.
But if you ask her what she does.
“I’m the hunter. I’m coming in. I’m going to spray your home, disinfect your home.”
And the prey on the top of her list right now, COVID-19.
A virus she initially thought would hurt her business.
“At first I thought, ‘oh COVID-19 everybody gets sick so let’s not have any body strange come into my home.’ But actually it was reversed.”
Current clients adding more regular cleanings, and new clients requesting her services.
“Those individuals are usually nurses, office workers, essential workers, grocery store workers.”
Stanley using her gifts insure those on the front-lines have a safe place to call home. Even if it puts her at risk.
“I go into peoples homes. I don’t know where they have been.”
But like any good hunter, she relies on her tools.
“Masks, gloves, disinfecting products. Whatever I can do to protect myself, and of course my clients, I will do.”
Offering a peace to her clients, that when they come home, there's no predator left to fear.
“I come in and I hunt this COVID and get them ready to come home and enjoy and live life,” said Stanley.
