Second suspect sought in Oglethorpe Mall shots fired incident turns himself in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police detectives have arrested two suspects for their involvement in a shots fired incident on July 19 at the Oglethorpe Mall on July 19.
Detectives say 19-year-old Ajani Davis turned himself in Thursday morning shortly after his photo was released to the media. He was charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and reckless conduct for his involvement in the shots fired incident, which they say stemmed from an altercation between him and another individual inside of the Jimmy Jazz store. There were no reported injuries.
On Wednesday, detectives arrested 20-year-old Jelon Watson for his involvement in the incident and charged with felony hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
Both were transported to the Chatham County Detention Center.
