Request for more COVID-19 testing events on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 testing sites haven’t been easy to come by on Tybee Island.
The city held one in June, but they haven't been granted another one since.
A few months ago, the city had a testing site at TIMA, and more than 200 people got tested. Mayor Sessions says the city has gotten asked, on several occasions, when they'll have another one.
Mayor Sessions says their drive through, free testing site was a huge success in June and since then she has asked the health department for another opportunity to test again on the island. In fact, Sessions says she re-submitted her request Thursday morning.
Sessions says she does see a need on the island, saying not everyone wants, or can, travel into Savannah.
“A lot of people are really concerned that if they do go out and they wear their mask or they social distance, they don’t know if they may be positive and not have any symptoms. So, those are the people who really want to have the opportunity to get tested without having to go into Savannah,” Mayor Sessions said.
Mayor Sessions says as soon as they hear back from the health department, they will let that information be available to the public.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.