Savannah-Chatham students begin school virtually on Aug. 19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public School System students will begin the year in a little less than two weeks.
There’s no question the first day of school in Chatham County will look different this year as students won’t report to classrooms, but instead log-in to their classes.
“This is a win-win paradigm that we need now,” Elementary & K-8 SCCPSS Interim Associate Superintendent Kaye Aikens said.
Since March, Savannah- Chatham leaders have been working to refine and enhance their virtual learning environment from what families got this Spring. After doing virtual learning for a few months, some families were nervous to do it again.
“We’re hanging in there. Still a little frustrated, a little scared, especially my daughters,” mother Maria Rodriquez Maldonado said.
Maldonado says it was a challenge to teach her first and fifth graders while working herself. Isabella, her daughter, agreed and says she is hopeful it will be better this time around.
“It’s frustrating, but I feel like I can do it. We all can,” fifth grader Isabella said.
District leaders say their new learning system will prove a big help for teachers, students and parents this year. The platform offers curriculum resources, teaching tools, communication, grading and more.
“We’re taking all of the resources, the major, the huge resources district wide and they are all being put into the learning management platform, so we have a one stop shop. You go in one time with one single sign-on password and you’re able to access everything,” K-12 School Transformation and Innovation Associate Superintendent Vallerie Cave said.
Teachers are being trained on the system now and eventually families will have tutorials on how to navigate the virtual school environment. Savannah-Chatham leaders are working to make sure families have the support they need no matter the issue.
“We will have enormous range of resources to include videos tutorials access to software programs. Everything from academics K-12 to behavior support so that parents who are their child’s first teacher have the resources available to help them support their learning. It will be a one stop shop, a parent toolbox,” Associate Superintendent Kimberly Hancock said.
In the virtual classroom, students will be counted based on participation.
“What we don’t want to do is have these students sitting staring at a screen for hours on hours,” Aikens said.
Students will have specific schedules based off their grade level. Teachers can use a variety of tools for classes from Zoom calls, to discussion boards, models and more, but leaders say they are doing based off research and best practices.
“We based it on the needs of the students and what was the best fit based on those grades what was appropriate learning structure virtually for those students based on the grade spans,” Associate Superintendent of Secondary Governance Bernadette Ball-Oliver said.
Staff was given the option to return to their building or continue remotely. Islands High School principal says about 70 percent of his staff will work remote, but they’ll be there to support however they can.
“They are very much engaged in the professional development and the work that takes place. We’ve been able to accommodate with all the digital resources that we have available as I shared with them. We’re excited to have them here, there or somewhere as long as they are engaged and working,” Principal Derrick Butler said.
School leaders say they are committed to doing what’s best for their more than 37,000 students. While they know it won’t always be easy, they will be there to help every step of the way.
While students will log into classes on Aug. 19, the district is still finalizing their plans for technology distribution. For specifics you can contact your child’s school.
Savannah-Chatham leaders have been working non-stop to plan virtual learning for the more than 37,000 students.
While they have their big plan, they’ve also discussed how they will help students who need special accommodations. Gifted students will have state standard lessons by an assigned teacher. And student’s on Individual Education Program’s will get special attention.
“Every student with a disability, every student with a 504 plan will have what’s called a distanced learning plan. So, our staff will call a meeting with their family to talk about the accommodations that need to occur and how we’re manage that in a distance learning environment,” Hancock said.
District leaders say they will also have several hotlines available to offer support, help and guidance.
