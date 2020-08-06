Thursday: Summer pattern, with afternoon storms, drags-on

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re waking up to partly cloudy and warm conditions this morning.
You may notice some lightning on the eastern horizon before sunrise; this is coming from storms offshore that are staying away.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms to near 90° by noon and is forecast to peak in the low to mid-90s this afternoon. Isolated storms develop around lunch time; becoming scattered through the afternoon.
One, or two, storms may produce gusty winds and vivid lightning, in addition to heavy rain. Storms wind down this evening. The forecast dries out a bit this evening into the overnight hours. But, more scattered downpours return each afternoon heading into the weekend.
Less rain is expected Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Isolated downpours will still pop-up during the afternoons. Hotter weekend weather is expected; highs in the mid and upper 90s.
Have a great day,
Cutter
