Town of Bluffton encouraging residents to fill out 2020 Census

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Town of Bluffton has gone through some major changes in the last 10 years.
According to the 2010 Census, about 13,000 people lived in the town. Today, the town estimates about 24,000 people live there.
Which is why they want residents to fill out their 2020 Census form. They say filling the form out will help the town get the resources it needs to accommodate all its new residents.
“It’s a five minute exercise and can actually bring more memories to you and your family. Because the more people that fill out the census the more money the town is eligible for four parks, parking lots, sewers, sidewalks, and all kinds of projects,” Debbie Szpanka said.
The town says you can see the results of what happens if you fill out your census in Bluffton if you just go down to Calhoun Street and look at the brand new dock. The dock in historic Bluffton is being built partially by census funded money
“It is estimated that every person who fills out the census brings in about $3,000 in federal funds. So, if 100 people don’t fill out the census that’s $3 million of federal funds blowing in the wind throughout the decade.”
So far, only 60 percent of the census forms in Bluffton have been returned. The town wants to raise that number so they can be ready for the next 10 years.
Residents have until Sept. 30 to do so.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.