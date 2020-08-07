Celebrate National Lighthouse Day along the Ga., S.C. coasts

“If you have a power failure, or you’re unfortunate enough to have a power failure on your ship or your boat, you could use Tybee Light, which is a rear range light. What you do when you come in is you line it up with your buoys and the other lights that are out in the river, and when you line those lights up just right, you’re able to stay on course and you’re able to come in at the deepest part of the water so that you don’t hit the shallows,” Jones explained.