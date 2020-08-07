Chatham Co. Commission chair discusses mask mandate

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s officially been a week since the Chatham County Commission chair issued a mask mandate.
Chairman Al Scott said that they've always encouraged masks, but it was time to do something more official.
“We need to do what we can to keep it under control, so we don’t have to issue a stay at home order or start shutting down all businesses. We want to avoid that at all costs, so we think the mask ordinance is a step in that direction,’ Scott said.
Chairman Scott says the county drafted a mask ordinance three times but didn't use the first two because of the governor. They contacted him last week and say they didn't get any objection from the governor and proceeded.
Leaders say Savannah's population makes up about 49 percent of the county, and the ordinance united the area.
Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis thanked the commission for their action during his update, saying while Chatham County is the 5th largest county in the state, they are ranked 63rd in cases per 100,000 people.
“Your efforts at mitigation are still helpful and I thank you very much for that,” Dr. Davis said.
County leaders say they know the impact, but it was visible as Commissioner Holmes of the second district's chair sat empty. The board said a prayer for him as he is in the hospital recovering from COVID-19.
Chairman Scott says that in addition to the death of a 7-year-old in Chatham County, we need to do everything we can to stop the spread.
“It’s a real concern for us. We have Commissioner Holmes who is out tested positive there’s no cure for it, there’s no vaccine for it and we’re in it for the long haul,” Scott said.
The county did get a shipment of 250,000 masks Friday. They will be used by Chatham County Police per the ordinance, but some will also go to the board of elections for voters.
