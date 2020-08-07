Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 8-7-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger to our west into the weekend. Combined with the sea breeze we'll see scattered showers and storms every afternoon. Widespread severe storms are not expected but rain may be locally heavy and winds may be gusty. Rain chances quickly decrease after sunset and should end by midnight. Typical summertime temps with highs in the low to mid 90s. In the tropics a tropical wave is moving slowly west several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. There is a 10% chance for this system to become tropical in the next few days before conditions become unfavorable for further development. The rest of the tropics are quiet right now.