Former student starts petition to rename Bradwell Institute in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Liberty County student is calling for change at Bradwell Institute.
Before Devonte King heads off to college in Washington, D.C., he created a petition to rename the school because of what he believes are Confederate ties.
King said late-Congressman John Lewis remains an influential figure in his life, as he always taught to get in “good trouble.” King said his recent effort is exactly what Lewis fought for.
“This isn’t about me and it isn’t about changing the past,” King said.
Bradwell Institute, a Liberty County Historical marker, was founded in 1841 as Hinesville Institute by Colonel James Sharpe Bradwell.
“It’s about trying to move forward,” King said.
The school closed and was reopened by Colonel Bradwell’s son, Capt. Samuel Dowse Bradwell, who renamed the school after his father. According to Bradwell Institute’s history, Capt. Bradwell was part of the Liberty Volunteers in the Confederate Army.
King believes the district should look for new leaders and new people to celebrate, which is why he wants it renamed after Septima Clark, a black educator in Liberty County.
“Martin Luther King Jr. called her the ‘Mother of the Civil Rights movement,‘”he said. “After the recent events that have happened here around the nation, even in Brunswick, our own backyard, I feel like Septima Clark would be a perfect name change for the school.”
King believes the change would be beneficial, saying Bradwell is a majority-black school.
“It would be motivational to students to perform even harder, to see there’s a multitude of ways that you can impact your community,” King said.
King said the petition to change the school’s name has always been on his mind, but recent events and support from students and parents motivated him to take action now; but he also credits his experience with the Liberty County School System.
“They have taught me a lot of things when it comes to be a leader, making a stand and doing something you believe in,” King said.
WTOC reached out to the Liberty County School System about the petition, Dr. Franklin Perry said there haven’t been discussion about the issue, as the Board of Education is focused on getting ready for the upcoming school year.
The petition has more than 1,300 signatures.
