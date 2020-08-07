Friday: Forecast heats-up heading into the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are a bit cooler this morning, thanks to yesterday’s storms. Plan on temperatures being in the low to mid-70s through the morning commute; upper 70s along the immediate coastline.
Patchy fog is possible away from the beach this morning. Fog may be dense in a couple spots before 8:30 a.m.
Temperatures warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s by noon; peaking in the low to mid-90s by mid-afternoon. It’ll feel like it’s between 103° and 106° or so with the humidity factored-in.
Isolated rain and thunder may develop around the lunch-hour. Rain is more likely between lunch and dinner. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will follow a similar pattern to previous days this weekend with the greatest coverage remaining along and west of I-95.
One, or two, storms may become strong and produce gusty winds in addition to small hail and frequent, vivid, lightning.
A similar forecast persists into the weekend, though, slightly hotter and a few less storms.
