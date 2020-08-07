GBI: Montgomery Co. man arrested for possessing, distributing child pornography

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations arrested a Montgomery County man for possession and distribution of child pornography.
According to the GBI, 44-year-old Leonard Thad Powell is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children (Possession of Child Pornography) and one count of sexual exploitation of children (Distribution of Child Pornography).
The GBI states this arrest was related to an investigation that began due to several tips that claimed Powell was sharing child sexual abuse material online.
Powell is a registered sex offender in Montgomery County. Powell was previously convicted in 2007 for child molestation and in 2016 for the sexual exploitation of children, according to the GBI. Powell is currently on probation related to the child molestation conviction and on parole for the previous conviction for the sexual exploitation of children.
Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.
