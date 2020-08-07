Health tips for kids returning to the classroom

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With so many unknowns this school year, health experts say there are a few steps parents can take to stop the spread of COVID 19. First, masks. Here’s pediatrician Dr. Ben Spitalnick
“Masks are essential. Even if it isn’t required by your school, you should require a mask in your family. They do protect your child from others and others from your child,” said Dr. Ben Spitalnick, Pediatrician.
Chatham County Nurse Manager Tammi Brown agrees.
“The science has shown wearing a mask does decrease the spread, so I would encourage parents to have their children wear the mask even if it’s not required,” says Brown.
Brown says parents need to be taking an active role each and every morning.
“Every morning, parents should check in with their children. If they have a temp of 100.4 or higher they should keep them home, they should also assess for symptoms every morning before they go to school. Sore throat, cough, diarrhea, nausea, if they notice that, keep them home,” Brown explained.
Dr. Spitalnick said gone are the days when students could go to school if they weren’t feeling well.
“This is a whole new level of honesty. Be honest with school and yourself. If you’re sick, stay home from work, if your child is sick, let the school know and keep them home,” Dr. Spitalnick said.
Lastly, for added protection, Brown suggests parents pack their children with supplies
“Parents need to think about sending hand sanitizer to school with their kids and sending wipes so they can wipe down their desks and pencils and things at the beginning and end of the day,” Brown said.
