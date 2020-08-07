LB4 & After Foundation wraps up weeklong celebration with Back to School Giveaway on Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Five years ago, Linda Wilder Bryan and Lawrence Bryan lost their son to murder, and since then, they’ve vowed to honor his legacy by giving back to the community.
The LB4 & After Foundation is named after their son, Lawrence Bryan IV.
Every summer they have a big citywide celebration at Forsyth Park to start off the school year, but this year, due to the pandemic, they’re giving back in a different way.
Third District Alderwoman and LB4 and After President Linda Wilder Bryan says even though the coronavirus forced her to cancel the annual Citywide Back to School Celebration of Life, she still wanted to give back.
“This year, the fifth year, because of these uncharted waters, we had to do something different. Normally in Forsyth ark, we feed thousands of people and we wanted to do the same thing but we couldn’t. So, we decided what better way than to feed all the city employees and get the same effect.”
All week long they’ve been serving hundreds of meals to everyone from police officers to tax assessors, in short, the City of Savannah employees haven’t missed a beat on the frontlines during this pandemic. Lawrence Bryan III says this is a team effort with a diverse group of people pitching in.
“Savannah Golf Club is one of our sponsors, we have some sponsors that want to be known, some don’t want to be known. we couldn’t do it without them, we couldn’t do it without the volunteers,” said Bryan.
Some of the most dedicated volunteers are from a well known local restaurant group.
“One of our partners who cooked 700 pounds of chicken, Anthony Debreceny from The Collins Quarters, has his chefs working Monday through Friday.”
And they’re not just serving meals. On Saturday, they’ll have a modified version of their annual Back to School Celebration, open to the entire community
“We understand life is still going on, we can’t stop, people are still counting on us the first week in August to do these amazing things.”
An event organizer Linda says not even the pandemic could stop.
“In my son’s name, our son’s name, Lawrence Bryan IV, we’re going to keep doing these amazing things, Coronavirus can’t beat us!”
The City of Savannah is teaming up with the LB4 and After Foundation for Saturday’s Back to School Curbside Giveaway. They will be handing out free backpacks and school supplies this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center.
For more information, call 912-651-4211.
