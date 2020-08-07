Memorial Health discusses COVID-19 impacts on children after 7-year-old dies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 7-year-old Chatham County boy has died. His death was listed on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website as a COVID-19 related death.
Mayor Van Johnson says he’s spoken to the 7-year-old’s family, offering condolences from himself and the city for their loss.
And the Mayor says this death, the youngest in Georgia since the pandemic began, should be a wake up call to those who aren’t taking the virus seriously enough.
“For those that thought this was a game, for those that thought that this was a hoax, for those who discounted COVID-19 because it did not affect someone that they knew or someone close to them, well one of our neighbors, someone in our community has lost their 7-year old son,” said Mayor Johnson.
“Our community has lost one of our rising stars. It doesn’t make it any more real to me than that.”
“Hopefully people will take it more serious, because this young man is now gone from us. This did not have to happen. But we recognize that we have to do all we can to make sure everybody’s child, everybody’s parent, everybody’s grandparent is safe.”
We’re still waiting to hear exactly what role COVID-19 might have played in his death. According to the GBI, autopsy results aren’t being released now because of pending additional forensic tests.
Leaders at Memorial Health say they are heartbroken by any loss of life, but it is heavier when it is a child.
Memorial Health’s Pediatric Infectious Disease Doctor Stephen Thacker says while he can’t speak to this specific case, if the child’s death was COVID-19 related, it would be a rare occurrence.
Dr. Thacker says the truth is there is still a lot we are learning about COVID-19 especially when it comes to children.
But right now he says we are seeing more pediatric cases both nationally and locally.
He does say kid cases are rising in proportion with the adult cases in our community.
Dr. Thacker says while children are less commonly symptomatic they do appear to be able to spread the virus to others.
He believes that as the number of COVID-19 cases in children rise we will see less common consequences, but he doesn’t think the rare situations are increasing at a proportion of what we’re seeing as a nation.
Dr. Thacker says there has been a shift in how they think about children and this infection.
“In the beginning of this pandemic we thought that because children were not showing up in hospitals and ER’s as frequently as adults that they might not have as much infection, meaning that if they get exposed and infected they are not going to have a whole lot of virus inside of them. But there’s more recent data out of a children’s hospital in Chicago that really kind of challenges that in finding that kids really 5 to 17 have just the same amount of virus in their nose as an adult does who is infected, and that those under the age of five may have more, maybe ten times more,” said Dr. Thacker.
Dr. Thacker says when it comes to severe illness children present less frequent than adults but they are still at risk for infection and spreading the virus.
That’s why he says it’s important we model and teach the appropriate behavior, like wearing a mask, socially distancing, avoid touching our faces, washing our hands, and staying away from gatherings.
Be a good example.
