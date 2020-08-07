Memorial Health discusses COVID-19 impacts on children after 7-year-old dies

“In the beginning of this pandemic we thought that because children were not showing up in hospitals and ER’s as frequently as adults that they might not have as much infection, meaning that if they get exposed and infected they are not going to have a whole lot of virus inside of them. But there’s more recent data out of a children’s hospital in Chicago that really kind of challenges that in finding that kids really 5 to 17 have just the same amount of virus in their nose as an adult does who is infected, and that those under the age of five may have more, maybe ten times more,” said Dr. Thacker.