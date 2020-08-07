Part of master plan to makeover downtown Hinesville completed

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - For the past 18 months, the Hinesville Downtown Development Authority has been working on a revitalization plan for downtown Hinesville.
Now those plans are moving forward, and it starts in the heart of downtown at Bradwell Park.
The development authority’s executive director said the proposed plan is designed to make Bradwell Park a “gathering place” for the public.
After months of research and community input, the HDDA learned it was important to continue to have a water element at the park. Michelle Ricketson said the fountain will be taken out, and an interactive splash pad will be added near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The plan also calls for public restrooms, more seating areas, an entertainment stage and a rain garden to absorb and filter rainfall.
According to Ricketson, it’s a million dollar project that will be funded by SPLOST and several grants.
The development authority said its excited to redesign Bradwell Park and believes it will attract people to create more foot traffic in the area.
“We also have just amazing downtown businesses and restaurants. We want to keep building on that energy and have more restaurants and more businesses in our downtown,” Ricketson said.
The development authority is expected to present the proposed design to city council on August 20. If approved, construction could begin by November.
