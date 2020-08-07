Polling change for runoff primary election in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The big building at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds on Highway 67 has been the polling place for 4,000 Bulloch County voters for ages. But for this one runoff next week, you’ll need to come to the Ag Center on Langston Chapel Road.
Elections supervisors say the last-minute change was unavoidable.
The Kiwanis building's air conditioner went out the morning of the June primary. That made for a hot day for poll workers. The parts have been on order ever since, but the pandemic has slowed many shipments from overseas.
Election Supervisor Pat Lanier Jones says the Ag Center provided parking and handicap accessibility and is in the same voting precinct.
“That building is a county-owned building. It has a room large enough and it’s suitable for this election and met the criteria,” Jones said.
With higher-than-usual number of races for the runoff, she says it was important to have voters and workers in a comfortable place.
Jones was asked if they thought the polling location would be back for the November General Election.
“This is 2020, anything goes,” Jones said.
They’ll cross that election bridge when they get to it.
