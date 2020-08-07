School district keeps Rincon Elementary class home after positive COVID-19 case

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A class at Rincon Elementary did not return to school Friday after the school district learned of a confirmed COVID-19 case on Thursday, according to the school district superintendent.
Effingham County School District Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford said after speaking with the Georgia Department of Public Health, the decision was made to keep the students home in that particular class.
Dr. Ford said that after further investigation, it is believed the COVID-19 positive individual did not come into contact with anyone. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution.
“I don’t think it’s ever been a question of if this was going to happen, it was just a matter of when,” Dr. Ford said. “At this point in time, we feel like that there was no specific direct exposure.”
School leaders are still working on a final decision, but it is likely that the particular class will return to school on Monday. Dr. Ford said there will be deep cleaning over the weekend.
To protect the individual’s privacy, personal information like what class or grade level will not be released.
District leaders says they will be taking this incident and learning from it.
“We don’t have the perfect plan, but I can tell you we’re going to reevaluate every single day and do our best to make the day better than yesterday,” Dr. Ford said.
Aside from this class, the rest of the students and staff at Rincon Elementary returned for in-person school on Friday.
