Some Jasper Co. parents unhappy with school changes

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Jasper County students will start the school year online, but first students will return to class to be assessed for a two week period.
Some parents aren’t happy about that, saying it defeats the purpose.
For students going to school in Jasper County this year is going to look a lot different.
Jasper County will start the formal school year entirely online. But despite that virtual learning schedule, students will still be entering the building.
“The act says we must assess students in pre-kindergarten ninth grade,” said Superintendent Anderson.
Starting August 10 students in grades kindergarten through ninth grade will be assessed over a two week period.
“Third through eighth are done. They don’t come back to school. They will login because August 17 is our official start date. On our calendar. For our first day officially of school.”
Pre-K through eighth grade go the week of the 10th. Ninth graders go the week of the 17th. After that all school will be virtual.
The county declined to give an interview explaining their back to school plans. But a representative told us they plan to stay virtual until COVID-19 numbers go down.
The county says they will work with parents. Technology will also be distributed to students on August 12, 13 and 15. Check online to see when your child should be going.
