Suspect arrested for firing shots because of a road rage incident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested after the Savannah Police Department says shots were fired because of a road rage incident.
According to police, 36-year-old Isiah Reeder was driving a vehicle, which was occupied by an adult female and a young child, on Ranger Street around 9:30 a.m. Thursday when he was involved in a near-crash with another vehicle driven by an adult male.
Police say Reeder then followed the other vehicle to a construction site at Memorial Health’s campus, where he got out of the vehicle, displayed a weapon in his waistband and demanded an apology from the other driver. Reeder later got back in his vehicle and appeared to be driving away but then stopped, exited his vehicle again and shot toward the other driver. He then left the scene.
There were no injuries reported, but an unoccupied vehicle was struck.
Police say they located Reeder at a residence on 69th Street. A search of the residence resulted in officers locating four loaded guns as well as 9.6 oz. of marijuana.
He was arrested without incident.
He is charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children - third degree, criminal damage to property - second degree, possession of marijuana more than an ounce and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
