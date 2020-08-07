Toombs County students head back to school Friday

TOOMBS CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Toombs County School District will start the new school year on Friday. The plan is to welcome students and staff back safely.
There are a few things parents should keep in mind this year. No parents will be allowed inside the school building. They may walk their children up to the entrance to have their temperatures taken. But parents will not be allowed inside.
Temperature checks will be done every morning and possibly during lunch as well. Class sizes will remain the same, but the school day will look a little different. There will be no eating inside the cafeteria, at least for the first several weeks. Instead, students will eat inside the classrooms.
The superintendent says the district really wanted the input from families, so they sent a survey out over the summer asking if they were ready for in-person learning.
Virtual learning is also a choice this school year for parents who are not ready to send their children back.
Toombs County School Transportation Director Mike Smith says they’re taking steps to make the bus ride for students as safe as possible this school year. School bus drivers in the county went through training last week on how to properly clean and disinfect the bus. He says the busses will be cleaned after every route in the mornings and afternoons.
For information about Toombs County Schools, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.