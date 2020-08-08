ABAC becomes nation’s first to launch ag education program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) will be the first college in the nation to launch an elementary agriculture education program.
According to a release from the school, the Georgia Professional Standards Commission recently approved the program.
It's designed to certify ABAC students to teach agriculture classes in pre-k through fifth grades.
Dr. Andrew Thoron, Associate Professor and Department Head for the Agricultural Education and Communication program, says courses are set to begin by this time next year.
And they are geared towards another group of educators as well.
“The other caveat, and the reason there’s a push for a summer offering, is that this allows us to offer this to current school-based Ag Ed teachers across the state of Georgia. During the summer, they have a little bit more free time- I’m not saying they have the summer off, because ag teachers definitely don’t, but they have the ability to take a few courses. That’s also then driving us to have this online so then we can reach the entire state of over 500 ag teachers across the state of Georgia in the high school or 6-12 setting,” said Dr. Thoron.
Georgia is the first state to offer agriculture classes at the P-5 level.
For the 2020-2021 school year, 27 schools across the state will participate in an elementary education pilot program.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.