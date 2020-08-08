Dozens attend surfing contest on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Kids on Tybee Island caught some waves Saturday during a surfing contest.
The contest was held by Georgia District’s Eastern Surfing Association at North Beach. The association director said they’re been doing the contest for the last 25 years.
He said they put the contest on to give kids on the beach something to do.
“We’ve had a lot of great kids come out of this district,” said Jeff Mosly. “We had a two-time world champion skimboarder come out of here. It just gives the kids somewhere to start in case they want to be in the surfing industry or do bigger contests. We’ve also got a couple of national championships that’s come out through this district
“Some of us placed and that’s really exciting,” said one group of first-time winners. “We all had a lot of fun and, well we’re at a surf competition which is really cool. We all made it to the finals, we all really wanted to go to the finals together so now we’re really excited about it.”
Many of the kids that came out said they also were able to make new friends. Mosly said they are always looking for sponsors to keep contests going in the future.
